WATCH: Woman’s electrifying dance to the beats of ‘Banjaara’ wows Internet

A mesmerising dance video has taken the world of social media by storm, leaving viewers captivated. This scintillating performance features a talented woman dressed in enchanting attire, swaying to the beats of “Banjaara” from the 2012 Bollywood movie “Ek Tha Tiger,” originally performed by Salman Khan.

The viral video opens with the woman grabbing the viewer’s attention with her eye-catching outfit. As the music kicks on, her movements gracefully blend with the song’s beats and lyrics, crafting a spellbinding visual spectacle that lingers in memory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Dass (@themetropolitansoul)

This video was uploaded by an Instagram user named @themetropolitansoul. Since being posted, the video has received a staggering 19k likes. Several people also flocked to her comment section to admire her extraordinary talent.

A user wrote, “Beautiful.” While another mentioned the dance to be “nice.” Another stated, “Loved the vibe of your performance. Too good.”

The song Banjaara is a musical masterpiece, featuring the talented duo of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the leading roles. This melodious track is beautifully sung by Sukhwinder Singh. Composed by Sohail Sen and penned by lyricist Neelesh Mishra.

The 2012 film, directed by Kabir Khan, showcases the exceptional acting of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Girisg Karnad in the povital roles.