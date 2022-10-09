Watch viral video: Australian woman dances with Indian husband on Haryanvi song

It is always a delight to watch people from foreign land grooving on Indian music and appreciating Indian culture. Music always unites people from all across the globe. Internet is full with contents where we can find foreigners embracing Indian culture and tradition, may it be cooking Indian dishes or singing Indian songs or dancing to famous Indian songs. Recently, in a viral video, an Australian woman was seen embracing her husband’s Haryanvi culture by dancing with him.

Haryanvi music has its own charm and the beats can make anyone dance. There are many fan followers of Haryanvi songs. We have seen many actors and actress of India dancing to haryanvi songs but it’s uncommon to see a foreigner dancing to a Haryanvi hit song.

A video clip featuring the couple’s dance has gone viral on social media and has gained more than ninety thousand likes on Instagram. The woman named Loveleen Vats from Melbourne, is seen wearing a peach colour salwar suit and looking absolutely beautiful in the video. Her husband is wearing a black kurta and a black salwar. Her account showcases her love for Indian culture and traditions. She has more than two lakhs followers on Instagram. Both of them are singing, grooving and were seen dancing to the famous Haryanvi song ‘World Famous’ by Ashok Deswal.

The video has got more one million views. Netizens loved their video and flooded the comment section with love. Many Instagram users appreciated their dance.

Watch the video here: