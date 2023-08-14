Watch: UAE Astronaut shares breathtaking visuals of Himalayas from space

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is currently on a six-month mission to the International Space Station (ISS), dropped a mind-blowing tweet that has the whole internet buzzing! He shared some incredible pictures of the Himalayas as seen from space.

In his tweet, Mr. Al Neyadi went all poetic and called the Himalayas the “iconic landmarks of our planet’s rich nature.” He also highlighted its significance as the home of the Everest summit – the highest point above sea level on Earth. He wrote, “The Himalayas from space. Home to the Everest summit, the highest point above sea level on earth, these mountains are one of the iconic landmarks of our planet’s rich nature.”

The images showcase a bunch of clouds surrounding the snowy mountain tops of the Himalayas, as if Mother Nature tucked them in with a big, fluffy space blanket. It’s like getting a postcard straight from outer space, showcasing how amazing our planet looks from super high up.

The Himalayas from space 🏔️ Home to the Everest summit, the highest point above sea level on earth, these mountains are one of the iconic landmarks of our planet’s rich nature. pic.twitter.com/DiQqz0L95b — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) August 12, 2023

The pictures were posted on August 12, and since being uploaded, the post has garnered more than 48K views, and the numbers are still increasing.

Stunning, isn’t it? Well, many in the comments section echoed similar sentiments.

“Nature’s grand masterpiece on full display,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Amazing brother. Thanks so much for continuing to send us these gorgeous photos of our blue giant sphere of life.”

“Amazing,” expressed a third, while a fourth shared, “These are truly grand photographs!”

Although this is a significant moment for Mr. Al Neyadi and space fans, it’s important to note that he isn’t the first astronaut to share such mesmerising pictures. Earlier, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada wowed us with a breathtaking image of the aurora borealis. The picture showcased a beautiful green glow spread like a cosy blanket above Earth, while faraway city lights twinkled in the background.