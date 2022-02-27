Watch: Ravindra Jadeja copies Allu Arjun’s signature Pushpa step during T20 match

Image credit- Instagram/Indiancricketteam

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starer film Pushpa: The Rise has set the box office on fire after being released and has emerged as a super hit. From its hit song’s hook steps to the actors signature style throughout the movie, everything has become trending online. People can be seen making various reels on its dialogues and peppy beats. Many cricketers like David Warner, Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina, etc also tried their best on Allu Arjun’s hook steps from the movie. Where other cricketers shared their version of the step on social media, earlier, Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan took it to another level as he performed the viral step on the pitch during Bangladesh Premier League.

Now, in a similar way, renowned cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has also stepped in to recreate the Allu Arjun’s popular scene from the blockbuster during a match.

The clip of Jadeja doing the ‘jhukega nahi saala’ step that has recently surfaced online is from the ongoing 20-20 matches. In the video, Jadeja can be seen doing the viral step celebrating a win. Shared on an Instagram page named ‘indiancricketteam,’ the caption on the post read, “We all have seen this reaction somewhere. How’s that for a celebration from @ravindra.jadeja”

