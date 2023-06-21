WATCH: Netizens mesmerized with this Delhi cop singing

Cops are generally known for their bravery and courage. But this unique policeman in Delhi has become and internet sensation for his mesmerizing singing skills.

This Delhi cop singing several popular hit songs by singers like Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and others has mesmerized many internet users.

Dressed in an impeccable Delhi police uniform, Rajat Rathor is seen crooning the hit song while standing in an empty parking lot, inside a car and in various other places.

Delhi Police personnel Rajat Rathor is a social media sensation now, with lakhs of views on his singing videos, which he generally shares on his Instagram account.

There are a number of beautifully sung popular songs, these songs are worth watching and commenting on. Internet users are following this cop and are sharing his videos on almost all social media platforms widely.

In this particular viral video the Delhi cop is seen crooning “Tu mera koi (cover)” inside a car in his uniform and strumming a guitar. The video which was posted in December 2022 has already received as many as 342,792 likes and 2000 plus comments.

The cop Rajat has shared this song and captioned it as, ” This melody is stucked in mind nowadays. Apna bana le ❤️”

An Instagram user by the name of junior_morningstar has praised his voice immensely and as jokingly sked the Delhi police cops to be that good. He has written, “Jitni achi apki voice hai police walo ko bhi itna hi acha banne ko bolo 😊”

Another comment by a user calling himself roshanchauhan reads as follows, “You are just amazing brother more power to you ❤️👏👏👏”

A user by the name of naksh.anand52 has commented, “Man your voice is so so soothing🔥🔥🔥”

WATCH THE DELHI COP SINGING RIGHT HERE: