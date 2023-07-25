WATCH: Mysterious ‘Door like’ shadow appears in Bengaluru, Netizens left curious

In a pretty strange incident, a mysterious ‘door like’ shadow appeared in the skies of Bengaluru, leaving the residents shocked and curious. A resident of Bengaluru posted a video on his Twitter handle which showed the unidentified shadow.

He shared the video along with a caption saying, “A mysterious shadow (object?) was seen in Bengaluru skies last night near Hebbal flyover. Did anyone else see? What could this possibly be? A shadow of a building? If it is, then what could possibly be the science behind it? ”

Take a look at the video here:

A mysterious shadow (object?) was seen in Bengaluru skies last night near Hebbal flyover. Did anyone else see? What could this possibly be? A shadow of a building? If it is, then what could possibly be the science behind it? Credits: @SengarAditi pic.twitter.com/8YOIzvIsPv — Waseem ವಸೀಮ್ وسیم (@WazBLR) July 23, 2023

It was not long before the videos and pictures of the mysterious ‘door like’ shadow went viral on the internet. The appearance of the mysterious shadow became a topic of debate on the internet. The shadow left the netizens wondering of what could it really be. While some people claimed it to be light behind a building, some called it an unnatural phenomena. They also referred to it as the ‘Gate to heaven’.

Some people even made some hilarious comments on the post. Someone on twitter made a funny remark saying that Doraemon had probably left his door hanging in the air. While one person tweeted saying, “UFO, they are watching us,” another curious Twitter user asked, “Aliens trying to dry their clothes in Bengaluru weather ?”