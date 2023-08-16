WATCH: Mumbai Police performs ‘Sandese Aate Hain,’ pays tribute to war heroes on Independence Day

The Mumbai Police celebrated India’s 77th Independence Day in a rather melodious way. To commemorate the occasion, the Mumbai police paid a melodious tribute to the unsung heroes of the country.

On their official Instagram handle, the Mumbai police shared a video of their in-house band, Khaki Studio, performing a soothing rendition of the popular Bollywood number, ‘Sandese Aate Hain.’

The video also shows some snippets from the movie ‘Border’.

They shared the video along with the caption, “Khaki Studio Salute! The Mumbai Police Band- Khaki Studio presents a melodious tribute ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ to the unsung heroes on the eve of #IndependenceDay”

Take a look at the video here:

The video of Mumbai Police’s Independence Day tribute was shared two days back. Since then, it has gained around 100k views and thousands of likes. The video also garnered numerous comments. All of them were praises and lauds from the netizens.

Some of the comments include, “Very good effort, team khaki Mumbai police.” “Jai hind vande matram,” “Thank you for protecting us,” among several others.

The song ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ has been sung by Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod. It is a part of the 1997 film, Border. Belonging to the war and action genre, the film is set during the time of Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.