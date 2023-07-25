WATCH: Mother crashes daughter’s bachelorette, Surprises her with dance performance

Everybody loves surprises; especially when it comes from a dear one, at an unexpected time. In a recent ‘Aww’ moment video, a mother surprises her daughter with a spectacular dance video. The video, originally shared on Instagram, has been doing rounds on the internet.

The video opens up to show a bride-to-be being brought into a room, blindfolded. Her mother and her friends were already present in the room. As soon as the girl’s blindfold is removed, she is greeted by the group who start grooving to the beats of the song Super Trouper from the film Mamma Mia. The bride-to-be got emotional at the performance. She was heard saying, “Its amazing”

The video where a mother surprises her daughter was shared on Instagram by an account named ‘majicallynews.’ Take a look at the full video here:

Upon being shared a few days back, the video has garnered a lot of like and has pulled in a lot of comments. Netizens were left in awe. They took to the comments section of the post shower their appreciation on the video. while one user said, “How wonderful!! You’re lucky to have all those people loving you and doing something really special to demonstrate it. BRAVOOO!,” another commented, “A family like this will bring up healthy kids with powerful soul.”