Watch: Little boy refuses to study and throws tantrum, video goes viral

You might have seen several viral videos on different social media platforms which make you feel happy and laugh or creates a sense of pity or fear or scary. In one such video, a little boy refuses to study and throws tantrum is going viral on social media platforms. The viral video will make you laugh.

In the viral clip, the little kid is seen crying while learning Hindi alphabets. The reason this video is going viral is that the toddler does not want to study and reason is hilarious.

The viral video was shared by a twitter user id named Zindagi gulzar hai. In the video the kid is saying no to studies and seen crying. When the little boy refuses to study, his mother asked why doesn’t he want to study, the little kid replies in a teary-eyed, ““Zindagi bhar padhai karte karte buddha ho jaunga” (I will grow old while studying for the rest of my life).

After the video went viral, people flooded the post with lot many comments. Some people blamed the education system in India for which children are not showing interest in studies. Many users have wrote that children are feeling pressurised and the education system is somehow putting burden on little children and that it needs to be changed. Few users wrote that parents should not force their children to study at this age rather they should behave liberally with the children.

On the other hand, some users found the video quite funny and wrote humorous comments. The clip has gained more than 515k views and over 4k retweets have done so far. More than 23k people have liked the video. While many couldn’t stop laughing at the little one’s tantrums, others totally related to his complaint.

