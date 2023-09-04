WATCH: Gender reveal party takes drastic turn after stunt plane crashes in front of guests

In a rather distressing turn of events, a gender reveal party took a drastic turn after a hired stunt place lost control and crashed in front of the guests. The incident was captured in a video, and has now gone viral.

The video opens up so show and expecting couple. The couple can be seen filled with happiness and anticipation. They can be seen standing in front of a sign that read ‘Oh Baby.’ However, what was meant to be a joyous moment turned into a nightmare after a stunt plane lost control and crashed in front of the audience.

The pilot of the ill-fated aircraft has been identified at Luis Angel N, aged 32. He was immediately rushed to a hospital for necessary medical attention. Despite all efforts, the pilot tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The incident of the plane crash during the gender reveal party unfolded in San Pedro town of Mexico, where the family had gathered for the gender reveal ceremony. The involved aircraft was a Piper PA-25-235. Its part in the celebration included releasing pink smoke, indicating that the couple was expecting a girl. A defect in the plane’s left wing during flight led to the accident.

The video of the incident was originally shared on X (formerly Twitter). Take a look at the plane crash during the gender reveal party video here: