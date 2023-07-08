WATCH: Emotional video of woman driving e-rickshaw while cradling a toddler in arms

The video of the woman driving an e-rickshaw with a toddler in her arms has gone viral. Take a look at the video here.

A mother’s love is unmatched. Mothers can do everything to ensure the wellbeing of their children. We often come across examples on the internet that show moms as the real hero. In a recent such example an emotional video of  a woman driving e-rickshaw with child has gone viral on the net.

the video opens up with the lady having a conversation with some passengers while ensuring that her child lies safely in the lap. One can then see in the video that the lady drives the e-rickshaw away confidently while still cradling the toddler in her arms.

Shared on Instagram by viralbhayani the video of a woman driving e-rickshaw with a child has gone viral on the internet. Take a look at the video here:

Upon being shared two days ago, the video has already garnered around 250k likes. Many people have expressed their admiration for the woman. The video has also received several comments like, “Salute to all Moms out there”, “Hats off to the lady,” among several others.

