Watch: Elephant herd crosses road as tusker guards the family

Bhubaneswar: A spectacular scene of an elephant herd crossing the road during night has surfaced. The chilling thing is a tusker is seen guarding the family from behind so that the elephants cross the road safely.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared the rare scene on his X (formerly Twitter) handle yesterday and within one day the post has garnered 12.6k views.

As we can see in the video, a moving vehicle has to take a sudden halt after witnessing an elephant herd crossing the road right in front of the vehicle at a distance. It can be seen clearly that one after one elephants cross the road. The herd is comprised of elephant calves, female elephants as well as tuskers.

As per Nanda, who is very much popular for his unique and rare posting of photos and videos on Social Media, the occurrence took place somewhere in Odisha.

Watch the video here: