Viral video: Principal gets her facial done in school, bites teacher who caught her

In a shocking incident, a primary school principal bit a teacher who caught her getting a facial done inside the school premises in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao. The incident came to the fore after the video of the incident went viral over the internet.

In the video, Sangeeta Singh, the primary school principal was seen getting her facial done, while assistant teacher Anam Khan intervened by entering the room and documenting the scene on camera. Anam Khan can be seen walking inside the room to find the headmistress on a chair, seemingly in the final stages of her facial.

Seeing her, the principal furiously chased the teacher, thrashed and even bit her hand. Anam also showed her injuries in the video. In the clip, one of hands had clear bite marks, another one was bleeding.

Following the incident, a case has been filed against the headmistress by the Bighapur police on the basis of the assistant teacher’s medical examination. Additionally, the block education officer has also ordered an investigation into the matter.

The video has sparked online outrage after making rounds over social media. Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “Govt headmistress and teachers converted govt school into beauty parlour. Shiksha ke saath ek skin facial free in “Uttam” Pradesh.” Another person wrote, “This is shocking!!!!”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Anam deserves appreciation and out of turn promotion for whistle blowing such malpractices in schools. It’s a matter of kid’s future. Great work done. Similarly, appropriate action must be taken against headmistress.”