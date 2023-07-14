Viral: Delivey agent calls customer lazy after eating his food, leaves him disappointed

Food delivery services are widely used these days, and people are enjoying the convenience of having their favourite food delivered to their doorstep. But sometimes it turns out to be a bizarre and quite painful decision to order food. Well, this is why when the delivery agent fails to show up or when they eat the food. Recently, one similar incident doing rounds on social media, when a delivery agent not only ate the customer’s food but also called him lazy.

The incident was shared by a Reddit user named @dmfuller regarding a Doordash delivery agent. Who ate the customers’ food and shamelessly boasted about it.

He shared a picture of a conversation between a customer and a delivery agent in which the customer messaged the agent, telling him that he would get fired for breaking the rules.

To which the agent responded, “You can’t prove that, buddy. You and your kids can enjoy the food.” In response, the customer warned the delivery agent, mentioning that they had a camera installed at home, which clearly showed that the agent never arrived at their apartment complex. The agent dismissively replied, “I am not stupid like you, bud, maybe if you were not a lazy, inadequate father, you would go pick up your food to make sure your kid eats.”

The delivery agent then ended the conversation by saying that the food the customer ordered was amazing, confirming that he ate the food that was ordered.

In reaction to the post, a user wrote, “I don’t understand why a delivery person would call someone lazy for not picking up their own food. That’s literally their job.”