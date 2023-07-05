Video of Railway cop carrying elderly woman to her coach wins netizens’ hearts

In a recent heartwarming incident, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Maan Singh of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Western Railway helped an elderly woman by carrying her to her designated coach in his arms. The incident reportedly took place on June 27.

Hansa shah, aged 70, had recently undergone a knee surgery. She was unable to reach her coach B2 of Gujarat Mail at Dadar station. She boarded the compartment meant for ‘Differently-abled’ people. Shah, who was travelling with her husband, contacted the railway helpline for assistance.

The Western Railway official said in a statement, “Upon receiving the information from the control room, ASI Maan Singh immediately contacted Shah on her mobile and assured her of assistance. He also informed the train guard about the situation, demonstrating his proactive approach to the urgent matter.”

Maan Singh tried to arrange for a wheelchair but was informed by the authorities that a wheelchair was not available. Once the train stopped at Borivalli, the Railway cop carried the elderly woman in his arms and safely took her to her designated coach. His act of kindness was praised by Shah, her husband and fellow passengers as well.

The Western Railway official further said, “The commendable actions of ASI Maan Singh serve as a shining example of the spirit of dedication and selflessness upheld by security personnel and the RPF. His heroic gesture will be remembered as an inspiring act of compassion for years to come, reminding us all that humanity and empathy have no boundaries.”

This incident is a perfect reminder about the officers who tirelessly continue to serve us and the county. Take a look at the video of the Railway cop carrying the elderly woman here: