Video of man dancing in High heels makes internet go crazy

Dance videos have taken the digital world by storm, showcasing the immense talent and creativity of talented people from all walks of life. Now, one such video that has been making the rounds on social media features a man wearing high heels and a mini skirt and dancing energetically to a Punjabi song.

The viral video showcases En Lai’s wild yet hot moves to the Punjabi song White Brown Black. As he starts dancing to the song, the people around him are mesmerised by the steps. While dancing, En wore a miniskirt with high heels. His performance can easily fool people, as his steps were so effortless.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Your fella taking over @avvysra @karanaujla_official‘s WHITE BROWN BLACK!!! POV : the unofficial cast and choreography of the official music video leaked!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by En Lai (He/Him) 🧿 (@chowenlai)



The viral video has received more than two million views, and netizens filled the comment section with several comments.

One user wrote, “You are amazing.” “I can’t walk in heels and our man is here dancing like there’s no friction at all,” expressed another. A third shared, “Them: Punjabi song pe heels choreography thodi hoti hai! Chow sir: hold my coffee.” “Damn! I’m speechless!” posted a fourth. A fifth added, “Slay! He ate it and left no crumbs.” “Still looking for my jaw that dropped after watching this,” joined a sixth. Did you like the dance video? If yes, which part of the video did you like the most?