Unique achievement: Pakistani family of 9 holds world record for sharing same birthdate

In a rare occurrence, a family of nine from Larkana, Pakistan, has achieved a world record for something extra ordinary. All the members received the Guinness World Record not just for sharing the same surname but also for sharing the same birth date, August 1. With this, the family holds the record for most family members born on the same day.’

The Pakistani family, consisting of Ameer Ali (the father), Khudeja (the mother), and their seven children aged between 19 and 30, were all born on August 1. The record certification stated that all the children were conceived and born naturally, without any premature deliveries or induced labor. None of the children were delivered prematurely via caesarean section, nor was Khudeja’s labour ever induced early.

What makes August 1 even more special for Ameer and Khudeja is that the date marks their wedding anniversary too. The couple got married in 1991, and exactly one year later they gave birth to their first daughter, Sindhoo.

The Mangi family gave birth to girl twins, Sasui and Sapna, each born on August 1. After five years of the girl twins, Khudeja gave birth to twin boys, Ammar and Ahmar, who were born in 2003 on the same date.

Previously, the record for most family members born on the same day was held by the Cummins family in the US, where five children were born on February 20, between 1952 and 1966.