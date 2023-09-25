This Bengaluru drummer accepts tip through UPI

A unique way for accepting tip has entertained netizens. Recently, in a video it was seen that a drummer is offering UPI code to accept tip if someone wants to pay online. The video is said to be from Bengaluru.

X user Prateek Bhatnagar posted the photo of a drummer (Nagada player) on the social media platform and wrote in the caption, “Dholak Wale bhaiya taking UPI chdawa @peakbengaluru Moment.”

As we can see in the video, a drummer has kept a mobile tied to the string of his musical instrument that he is playing. And in the mobile a QR code is clearly displayed. It was an offer for the generous people who wanted to pay tip to him online. The unique way of asking for tip was admired by people while the post has started to go viral.

This is wonderful. We can help him know that he can use a printout instead. Phone can slip or get some internals dislodged owing to vibrations during the Dholak play, a user commented for the post.