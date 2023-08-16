Snake in cauliflower video goes viral, watch

A video in which a baby snake was found inside the buds of a cauliflower has gone viral on social media. Netizens are in awe to find a snake inside the vegetable.

A user named Devendra Saini posted the said video to his Twitter handle @dks6720 on August 4 and captioned the video, “Which type of a Cauliflower is this? Cobra Cauliflower or Viper Cauliflower.”

As we can see in the video, a man is trying to take out the snake from the cauliflower while someone is recording the occurrence. However, as he tries to get the baby snake out, it slithers into another side and gets itself entangled in the buds.

Now, finding no other way, the man then plucks out buds of the cauliflower one after one which after some time makes the reptile difficult to remain hidden. And thus the cobra comes out of the cauliflower to slither into the table where the vegetable was kept. The scene gives a chilling experience.

People sharing the video have alerted consumers to properly check the vegetable before purchasing it from the market to ascertain whether there is a reptile or any other poisonous insect inside the vegetable that they are buying.

The post has earned a few comments.

A user commented, “Mai hu ye.” (This is me) while another user wrote, “Yaar aap gobhi me kya kar rahe ho.” (My friend, what you are doing with the cauliflower)

Watch the video here: