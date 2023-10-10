Not from IIT, IIM! Meet Rashi Bagga, girl who bagged job offer with Rs 85 lakh package

Meet Rashi Bagga, a B Tech student at the International Institute of Information Technology who has shattered the belief that IIM and IIT are the sole paths to success. Despite not attending these coveted institutions, Bagga has secured an eye-popping salary package of Rs 85 lakhs per annum.

This extraordinary achievement sets new records as the highest package offered to any IIT-NR student in 2023. Bagga’s determination to explore further opportunities paid off, even though she had previously received a lucrative job offer from another company.

Bagga’s journey to this exceptional accomplishment involved multiple interviews, as she aimed to test her mettle in the job market. Her relentless pursuit of excellence eventually led her to secure this record-breaking offer, according to an IIT media coordinator.

Before this remarkable feat, Bagga had gained valuable experience as an SDE intern at Intuit in Bengaluru and as a software developer intern at Amazon. Since July 2023, she has been contributing her talents as a product security analyst at Atlassian.

For the fifth consecutive year, the graduation batch of IIT_NR achieved a 100% placement record.

Chinky Karda, another IIIT-NR student, had previously held the record, securing a package of Rs 57 lakhs per annum from the same company last year.

Yogesh Kumar also achieved commendable success, landing a position with a multinational company that offered him Rs 56 lakhs per annum for a software development role.

In 2020, a different IIIT-NR student, Ravi Kushashwa, had been presented with a staggering deal of Rs 1 crore per annum from a large multinational company. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was unable to accept the offer.