Man Sings ‘Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi’ To Dying Mother On Video Call

By WCE 7
Twitter Image Credit: official handle of Dipshikha Ghosh

Over the last one year many people have have lost their loved ones to Covid pandemic. A tragic sort of beauty has been seen during this time when a man sang a farewell song for his dying mother that has left citizens in tears.

A doctor named Dipshikha Ghosh had tweeted a series of posts about the incident that took place during her shift in the hospital. With due permission she even mentioned the name of the man Soham Chatterjee and his mother Sanghamitra Chatterjee.

The doctor wrote that she had video called Soham to have a conversation with Sanghamitra Chatterjee, who was not going to make it she said, and he asked to spare a few minutes with his mother.


He then sang a popular Hindi movie song to his mother ‘Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi…,’ goes the song, which is from a film about a mother and son who were separated for years and found each other eventually.

Doctor Ghosh said as she watched him singing to his mother, nurses too came and stood there in silence. He even broke down but somehow finished the song and hung up the call after asking about his mother’ vitals.

Image Credit: Twitter handle of Dipshikha Ghosh

 

You might also like
Offbeat

Nurse From MP Battles Covid-19 With One Lung, Recovers In 14 Days

Offbeat

Watch: Man Makes Pizza On Pacaya Volcano In Guatemala

Offbeat

Seven-month pregnant doctor dies of COVID-19, husband shares ordeal

Offbeat

Class 12 student from Bengal invents face mask, claims that can kill coronavirus

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.