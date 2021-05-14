Over the last one year many people have have lost their loved ones to Covid pandemic. A tragic sort of beauty has been seen during this time when a man sang a farewell song for his dying mother that has left citizens in tears.

A doctor named Dipshikha Ghosh had tweeted a series of posts about the incident that took place during her shift in the hospital. With due permission she even mentioned the name of the man Soham Chatterjee and his mother Sanghamitra Chatterjee.

The doctor wrote that she had video called Soham to have a conversation with Sanghamitra Chatterjee, who was not going to make it she said, and he asked to spare a few minutes with his mother.

Today, towards the end of my shift, I video called the relatives of a patient who is not going to make it. We usually do that in my hospital if it’s something they want. This patient’s son asked for a few minutes of my time. He then sang a song for his dying mother. — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021



He then sang a popular Hindi movie song to his mother ‘Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi…,’ goes the song, which is from a film about a mother and son who were separated for years and found each other eventually.

Doctor Ghosh said as she watched him singing to his mother, nurses too came and stood there in silence. He even broke down but somehow finished the song and hung up the call after asking about his mother’ vitals.