Man sings ‘Pehla Nasha’ on London streets, leaves internet mesmerized

Singer Vish is pretty popular on Instagram for singing videos. Very often, he shares videos of himself, singing hit Bollywood numbers on the streets of UK.

A few days back, he posted yet another music video which caught attention of the entire internet. The video showed Vish sitting on a pavement as he sang the famous Bollywood song, ‘Pehla Nasha.’ The song is from the movie, ‘Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar’

Soon after he started singing, a crowd of people gathered around him and started enjoying the show. He was performing at the Oxford Street in London.

Sharing the video on his Intagram, Vish wrote: “Look how casually people are sitting and enjoying this Udit Narayan tune in London.” Take a look at the video here:

Upon being shared around a week back, the video of the man singing in London has garnered over 18 million likes and has drawn thousands of comments. Netizens took to the comments section of the post and shared their ‘wows.’

Many people even commented wishing for similar performances and moments in India as well. People were quick to make jokes on the post. One can see a lot of good humored content in the comments.

One such comment read, “Parents: mera beta bahir job kr rha h Le beta: pehla nasha XD XD”

Other comments appreciating Vish’s music included, “Bro living his Bollywood life in London,” “Jordan of Rockstar in making,” among several others.