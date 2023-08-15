Man kisses cobra in chilling video, Watch

Man kisses cobra in a chilling video. The video was recently uploaded to Instagram. Though while narrating about the act, the man seen in the video claims the giant snake to be a king cobra, in the comment box, some Insta users have denied it. Anyway, so far the chilling video has earned more than 14 thousand likes merely within a span of 7 days.

Posting the video on the handle world_of_snakes 7 days ago, the Instagram user cautioned in the caption writing, “This is dangerous, don’t try this.”

We can see in the video that a man is sitting near a water stream while a giant cobra is there in front of him. Initially the cobra is facing the man, yet within a few seconds the snake turns its face towards the camera. And by doing so it provides an opportunity to the man in the video to slowly move his head forward to finally kiss the cobra on its hood.

Thankfully nothing bad happened even though the man touched the giant cobra with his leaps though the act is of course very dangerous.

The post has also earned a few comments, but in most of those, the users have criticised the act.

A Insta user commented, “Why in the world would anyone in their right mind?????” while another user wrote, “Another person inspiring the world : “how to die young”.

Yet another user commented, “Another unnecessary handling,” while another user wrote, “This how they get killed for doing insane shit!!!”

Another user wrote, “He’d never do anything like this with a black mamba. Mambas are built different,” and another user asked, “Why does the snake turn back and attack?”

Yet another user comments, “Camera man never dies, or gets bitten.”