Man finds poisonous snake, pulls it out from hideout, watch viral video

A man was seen in a recent video pulling out a poisonous snake from its hideout. He then exhibits it to the camera and speaks on it. In fact he was speaking less, but actually yelling a lot. Netizens came up with mix response for the video while most of them could not find it interesting. Yet, the video has gone viral after being uploaded to Instagram.

Shared by world_of_snakes to Instagram seven days ago the video has so far earned more than 10k likes.

As we can see in the video, the blue T wearing man rushes near a wooden plank and lifts it. He then finds a snake there which he pulls out and exhibits to the camera while speaking about it. It seems he had the knowledge that the snake was there. However, the large snake seems a poisonous one.

The way of the man in the video handling the snake could not earn kudos on social media. Rather, a few users rejected his deed.

“i will never understand herping. As a snake owner and reptile lover I can understand that you wanna see these beautiful and mesmerizing creatures in the wild.. but goddamn.. just leave them alone.. They see us as Predators and get stressed like nothing when they get pulled out of their safe hide. Cant be a real animal lover if you have no problem stressing a wild animal out,” commented a user.

“Snake was just chillin and second later he saaw light for the first time in age, flying captured by a guy screaming at his face like a dad to a kid who havn’t done his homework. Poor bud had so much to prossess aat once he forgot how to defend himself,” another user commented.

Another user quipped, “thank God snakes are deaf!” that was perhaps because the man in the video was yelling a lot unnecessarily.

“This page should be named as “the worst snake handling ever”, a user suggested.

Yet another user wrote, “One of the more “punchable” people on the internet.”

“Lucky him. Very hard to find,” quipped another user.