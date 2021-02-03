Chennai: In a magical wedding, a software engineer couple, V Chinnadurai and S Swetha, gets married to each other 60 feet underwater off the coast of Neelankarai at the crack of dawn on February 1. The video of the wonderful underwater wedding has gone viral on the internet.

As per Times of India report, after finishing the wedding rituals as per the Tamil traditions on the shore, the couple took a boat to a spot 4.5 km off the coast of Neelankarai and dived into the icy waters of the ocean clad in their wedding attires.

The couple first completed the marriage ceremony by finishing the Thaali ceremony and exchanging garlands underwater at the auspicious hour.

I have been scuba diving for 12 years now, thanks to Aravind anna, our instructor. It was his idea that we get married under sea. We spent 45 minutes under water. I proposed to her with a bouquet and then exchanged garlands and then tied the thali. Flowers were showered on us and then we took a few rounds under water. We are worried about finding masks under water. We wanted to create an awareness about this and so chose our wedding as an occasion,” said the groom Chinnadurai who is also a licenced scuba diver.

Speaking on the experience of the underwater wedding the bride Swetha said “I didn’t know how to dive, and I was initially very scared at the idea. But we took lessons for three days, and I overcame my fear. I’m happy at how things turned out.”

The couple said that they comne up with this out-of-the box idea to create awareness on a plastic free ocean and spread the message of keeping the oceans and water bodies clean and plastic-free.

The couple did not fixed a wedding date for their marriage as the underwater wedding depended on the sea currents and they had to wait for a calm sea.

The couple got the news that that the sea was calm on Sunday night from a fisherman so they rushed to the spot in early morning the next day and held the ceremony there.

Watch the video Here: (Video Courtesy: Random Videos)