Food delivery boy from Chennai selected as net bowler for Netherlands before World Cup 2023

Chennai: A food delivery boy has reportedly been selected as net bowler for Netherlands ahead of the World Cup 2023. It was reported on Friday on X platform.

X user Cricket Netherlands informed about selection nof Lokesh Kumar from Chennai of Tamil Nadu on its handle. The caption of the post reads, “Thank you for the overwhelming response to our net bowlers hunt, India. Here the 4 names who will be part of the team’s #CWC23 preparations.”

Claiming Lokesh Kumar as a ‘Mystery Bowler’ from Chennai, Tamil Nadu the post revealed that Lokesh works at Swiggy. Lokesh works at Swiggy during the day for a living and he is pursuing his dram to play in the IPL. Eight years ago, he started into a mystery spinner, spinning web in the cricket field, reads the information about the bowler.