Delivery man gives chocolates with every order on his birthday, here’s what Zomato did next

The only day that makes us feel special is our birthday. Regardless of age, all of us have unique ideas about celebrating the day. While some are fans of celebrating it loud, others love a quiet dinner or lunch with the one they love. One Zomato delivery executive was extremely happy about him turning 30. On his special day, he decided to do something that could make his birthday special. But what he got in return was unexpected.

Karan Apte, a Zomato delivery agent, decides to do two things on the occasion of his birthday. First, he bought himself a new shirt, and second, he gave away five-star chocolates to all the customers to whom he delivered food. He shared pictures of the same on Facebook and wrote, “Today’s my birthday, bought a new shirt and distributed chocolates with every order I delivered on Zomato.”

As soon as the post went viral, many users praised Karan for his kind gesture and commented on his picture. A user wrote, “may god bless you with everything brother, happy birthday to you.” Another wrote, “Zomato congratulations, you found your most faithful service man.”

A few users tagged Zomato and urged the company to celebrate his birthday. Soon Zomato noticed Apte’s kind gesture and decided to make his day more special. The food delivery app deicide organise a lunch and also sent a birthday cake to his address.

In return, Karan thanked the company on social media and wrote, “Zomato thank you for the delicious cake. Your gesture means the world to me. Thank you from the depth of my heart.”