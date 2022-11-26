Anand Mahindra puts end to dilemma over the pronunciation of ‘Croissant’

anand mahindra tweet on croissant pronunciation
Croissant is one of the French dish that has popularized all around the world in the past few years. However, alike every other French word “croissant” too doesn’t pronounce as it spells. The buttery, delicate pastry stuffed with chocolate or a variety of fillings has won millions of hearts and with time it has adapted many names due to various accent throughout the globe. While some call it “kraw-ssant” some utter “krow-ssan.” Putting the debate to an end, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a funny post on his Twitter account.

The post is extremely quirky and it will definitely leave you giggling.

Shared on Mahindra’s official Twitter page, the post includes a picture of an Indian amalgamation of a croissant. At first the post addresses a list of pronunciation of croissant and then the Indian version of it. “Well, at least my French son-in-law agrees that the Croissant is an effective remedy for all sorts of aches and pains. And we Indians have mastered abbreviated software programming language. So why not?” read the caption.

Take a look:

So far, the post has garnered more than 3k likes and 207 retweets. Netizens couldn’t stop laughing at the unique name given to the French snack. Many took to the comment section to express their reaction on how they would feel ordering a ‘crocin.’

Here are some reactions:

Also Read: This truck can be converted into a marriage hall! Anand Mahindra shares viral video

