Ambitious underprivileged youth to get several benefits under L’Oréal BOOST 2023

L’Oréal BOOST 2023 is an initiative by L’Oréal India to support the ambitious underprivileged youth with learning content, in order to upskill them on critical skills for the future.

The second edition of L’Oréal BOOST, a PAN India initiative, seeks to prepare and empower youngsters with the requisite acumen and versatility to meet the dynamic and ever-evolving demands posed by a diverse spectrum of industries and domains, effectively bridging the transition from academic pursuits to professional ones.

The eligible applicants of this program will get the opportunity to:

Attend online upskilling webinars by industry experts

Get access to 34 free courses on Coursera

Receive one-to-one mentorship from L’Oréal professionals

The selection procedure will be as follows:

Step 1: Registration

To become a participant in the program, prospective students are required to initiate the application process through the designated application link provided on the program’s official webpage.

Step 2: Test

The applicants will have to appear for a merit-based test, which will be conducted periodically. Applicants are encouraged to select a test date that aligns with their schedule.

Step 3: Access to 34 Coursera courses for 3 months

Upon the final selection, which will be determined based on the candidate’s performance in the merit-based test and their fulfillment of the eligibility criteria listed below, the candidate shall receive the three-month long access to 34 courses on Coursera

Step 4: Mentoring

Some students will also be given the opportunity for one-on-one mentoring by L’Oréal professionals.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be within the age group of 18-30 years

They should be pursuing ITI diploma, vocational courses, under-graduation and post-graduation courses*

Or must have been employed following their graduation or post-graduation from a college or university that is not included on the NIRF List. Such candidates ought to have no more than 5 years** of work experience.

The family income of the applicant must be less than INR 8 Lakh (from all sources)

The program is open for students across PAN India

Note:

*Preference will be given to students who are currently in their final and pre-final years of graduation or post-graduation. This means –

Students in the second or third year of a 3-year course

Or, students in the third or fourth year of a 4-year course

Or, students in the fourth or fifth year of a 5-year combined bachelor’s and master’s degree course

Or, students in the second year of a two-year master’s degree course

**If the applicant has worked before or during the course of their graduation or post-graduation, their work experience must not exceed 5 years.

Benefits:

Opportunity to participate in elaborate online upskilling webinars/workshops, to be conducted by the industry experts. The program encompasses a diverse range of essential topics, including:

– Professional networking, personal branding & Interview Skills

– Resume Building

– Time Management

– Communication skills

– And a variety of other exciting subjects

– *A 3-month-long free-of-cost unlimited access to 34 courses on Coursera, a learning platform with more than 5,800 courses, professional certificates, and degrees from universities and companies all around the world

– *Exclusive one-to-one mentorship sessions from industry experts at L’Oréal India

*Note:

An applicant who successfully attends the online upskilling webinar/s will be required to clear a merit-based test to be selected for one-to-one mentorship with a L’Oréal professional and for unlimited 3-month-long access to 34 courses on Coursera.

Insight into the Coursera courses that the selected beneficiaries will get access to –

– 11 courses on Essential Digital, e-Commerce, and Data Skills

– 14 courses on People Skills & Essential Business Skills

– 5 courses on Sustainability Skills

– 4 courses on Business English proficiency

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD PDF FOR FULL COURSERA ACCESS DETAILS

Documents needed for L’Oréal BOOST 2023

Proof of Identity along with age proof document (Aadhaar Card, Voter’s ID Card, Driving Licence, etc.)

Family Income Proof (Form 16A, salary slips or income certificate, etc.)

Identity Proof (Aadhaar Card/Voter ID Card/Passport/Driving License/Pan Card)

Marksheet of Recent Qualifying Examination

Proof of Admission/document to state the course student is pursuing (College/Institution ID Card/Admission Fee Receipt, etc.)

How can you apply?

Click here to know how to apply.

Deadline:

15-Dec-2023

(Source: buddy4study.com)