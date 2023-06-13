Adorable video of toddler apologizing to her elder brother will make your day

An adorable video of a toddler apologizing to her elder brother after accidentally hitting him is going viral online and needless to say people are gushing over her antics. If you are someone who finds it hard to convince someone into pardoning you after a fight, here’s something to learn from this baby girl.

Shared on Instagram by Suman Chaudhary on her page named avira_ki_dunia, the video features 18 months old Avira and her 11 years old brother Vihaan. The little girl can be seen saying, ‘Bhaiya sorry’ repeatedly as a gesture of apology. However, Vihaan was too angry to forgive her. Losing her patience, the munchkin even threatened him with a little saying ‘pitayi’ (beating).”

Watch Video Here:

Netizens filled the comment section with red heart emojis and heart eye emojis. Some also expressed how smitten they got seeing her trying to convince her brother. One person wrote, “When she raised her hand she was about to say – aeeeee vediaa” and another commented, “She is the first girl to say sorry to her brother.”

“She is so innocent and her accent of bhaiya” commented a third user and a fourth said, “Haven’t seen anything cute like this ever before.”