The supermodel and actor Milind Soman’s love for a healthy lifestyle needs no introduction as the fitness freak keeps sharing glimpses of his daily routine . His routine includes diet, running barefoot and working out.

He may have embraced the greys but he remains one among the fittest in the country.

While his well-toned body often leaves his fans go crazy about his diet, recently the actor took to his Instagram and shared his diet in detail while classifying his daily meals.

The 55-year-old actor shared everything he eats throughout the day, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and dessert. He shared a picture of himself holding a plate full of food and wrote, “Since a lot of you have been asking about what I eat, here you go! This is the usual, might change depending on where I am and what is available”

Milind shared that he starts his day by drinking 500 ml water in room temperature following which he takes his breakfast at 10 am that includes nuts, one papaya, one melon, and about four of any seasonal fruit.

Around 2 pm he takes his lunch meal which includes rice, dal khichadi along with local and seasonal vegetables. The ratio remains one part of dal/rice while two parts of vegetables. He likes to add two teaspoons of homemade ghee everyday. “If not rice, 6 chapatis with vegetables and dal. Very rarely, once a month, he prefers to have a small piece of chicken/mutton or an egg”, the actor mentioned.

His snacks include just a cup of black tea sweetened with jaggery and end his day with a plate of vegetables/bhaji or “some khichdi, If very hungry” as he has his dinner around 7 pm.

Revealing the secret of his fitness, the model wrote that he restricts himself from over refined, processed and packaged food and consumes alcohol once or twice a year.

While mentioning about his quarantine diet, he added, “No change during quarantine. Only addition was kadha 4 times a day.”

Check out his Instagram post below: