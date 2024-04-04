Woman dies in Rairakhol due to alleged medical negligence, locals stage protest

Rairahkol: In a tragic incident, a woman died in Rairakhol in Sambalpur district of Odisha due to an alleged medical negligence said reliable reports in this regard on Thursday.

According to reliable reports, there have been allegation of a patient’s death due to medical negligence. There has been an uproar over the death of a patient due to delay and negligence in treatment at the Rairakhol sub-divisional hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Indumati Sahu of Shampur village. She allegedly fell ill and her family members admitted her to the Rairakhol sub-divisional hospital.

However, it has been alleged that she died due to delay in treatment. After the death of the patient, there was a commotion in the medical premises. The Rairakhol police reached the medical center and explained to the family of the deceased and tried to placate the angry public.

Earlier in a tragic incident in September, a 5-year-old girl has died in Odisha due to alleged medical negligence in Jajpur district. According to available reports, an unfortunate incident took place at Bari Community Health Center (CHC) in Jajpur of Odisha.

Reports say that a baby girl of five died due to medical negligence. The hospital was burnt, vandalized and various important papers were set on fire by the irate mob following the incident.

According to information available, the minor daughter of Biranchi Gedi of Bari Block Alipur Panchayat, was found to be unwell.

She was brought to the Bari community health center for treatment, but the family members have alleged that the baby girl died due to the negligence of the Ayush doctor in charge.

There has been an uproar of the public in the community health center (CHC), said sources. The people demanded justice and started vandalism of the CHC. The family had alleged medical negligence in Jajpur.