Woman among two killed in road accident in Sundergarh

Sundergarh: In an unfortunate incident, two persons including a woman were killed in an accident in at Suruguda under Lefripara block in Sundergarh district this evening.

According to reports, three persons with two women as pillion riders were travelling to their relative’s house in Darlidhipa area from Lokdega area on a bike. However, when they reached near Suruguda, the bike rider reportedly lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the rear of a stationary breakdown trailer truck lying on the Suruguda-Lefripara road for over a few days.

While the bike rider and one of women died on the spot, the other woman sustained critically injured following their mishap.

On being informed, police with the help of locals reached the spot and admitted the critically injured woman to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

The bodies were also sent for post-mortem. Cops also initiated an investigation into the matter.

A young Sarpanch from the Jajpur district of Odisha was also killed in a road mishap today. H was identified as Pradyumna Mohanty, the Sarpanch of the Choramuha panchayat under Dharmasala Block of the district.

The accident took place while he was going on his bike on the Gokarneswar-Kaema dam road near Bhuban. He lost control over the handle and fell down into the river.