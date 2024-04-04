Cuttack: In a tragic incident, a youth fell into an open drain and died in Cuttack city of Odisha said reports on Thursday. The incident took place in the Nua Bazar area.

According to reliable reports, the deceased is yet to be identified. It is reported that the dead youth was working as a mason. His house is in Jajpur area, said reliable reports.

Immediately the locals informed the police. The police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. Much to the shock of the people in the area, they spotted a dead youth floating in the drain this morning. They then intimated the local police. The police have arrived at the spot and recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.

According to the available information, the youth died after falling into the open drain in Majian Gar, Nuabazar area of Cuttack. The developer has opened the drain slab after many months. The locals complained about the slab being thrown in the drain, but it has not fallen yet.

