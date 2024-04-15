Sura Routray expelled from Congress for 6 years

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
Sura Routray expelled from Congress
0

Bhubaneswar: In a major blow to veteran Congress leader and Jatani MLA Suresh (Sura) Kumar Routray, the Congress party has expelled him from the party for 6 years for his indiscipline and anti-party activities.

“Taking note of the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party activities, the Hon’ble Congress President has approved the expulsion of Shri Suresh Kumar Routray from the party for six years with immediate effect,” said a press release issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

It is to be noted here that the grand old party had issued him a show-cause notice earlier for campaigning for his younger son Manmath Routray, whom BJD has fielded from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency. In his reply to the show-cause notice, he had expressed his displeasure and clarified that he would not campaign for any other party.

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 

Meanwhile, Routray happily accepted his expulsion and said, “Congratulations to those who have expelled me and I happily accept the expulsion. For 50 years, I have been working for Congress parry. I’m still in Congress and remain forever in the party.”

Routray, who was born on August 10, 1945, has represented the Jatani Assembly seat for six time. First time he won the election in 1977 on Janata party ticket and then in Congress ticket in 1980, 1985, 1995, 2000 and 2019. He was even the Minister of State, Sports & Youth Services and Excise departments.

Also Read: EOW Arrests 2 For Fraud Of Rs.15cr In Odisha And Maharashtra In Lieu Of Crypto Investment

Subadh Nayak 11276 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.