Sura Routray expelled from Congress for 6 years

Bhubaneswar: In a major blow to veteran Congress leader and Jatani MLA Suresh (Sura) Kumar Routray, the Congress party has expelled him from the party for 6 years for his indiscipline and anti-party activities.

“Taking note of the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party activities, the Hon’ble Congress President has approved the expulsion of Shri Suresh Kumar Routray from the party for six years with immediate effect,” said a press release issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

It is to be noted here that the grand old party had issued him a show-cause notice earlier for campaigning for his younger son Manmath Routray, whom BJD has fielded from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency. In his reply to the show-cause notice, he had expressed his displeasure and clarified that he would not campaign for any other party.

Meanwhile, Routray happily accepted his expulsion and said, “Congratulations to those who have expelled me and I happily accept the expulsion. For 50 years, I have been working for Congress parry. I’m still in Congress and remain forever in the party.”

Routray, who was born on August 10, 1945, has represented the Jatani Assembly seat for six time. First time he won the election in 1977 on Janata party ticket and then in Congress ticket in 1980, 1985, 1995, 2000 and 2019. He was even the Minister of State, Sports & Youth Services and Excise departments.