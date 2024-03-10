Sex racket busted in Berhampur of Odisha, 2 arrested and 2 rescued

Berhampur: Sex racket busted in Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha on Sunday, in which two customers have been arrested said reliable reports.

Reports further said that, the queen bee along with two other girls has been rescued. The incident has been reported from Golanthra police station. The sex racket busted in Berhampur was beaing done in a rented house.

The house belongs to a person identified as Rakesh Patra. The customers and the women were caught red-handed in compromising positions. The two arrested youths have been identified as Padmanabh Sahoo and Alok Kumar Guru of Sorada police station limits.

The two rescued women have been sent to the care home by the authorities. Three mobile phones and cash of Rs. 22,100 and huge amount of objectionable materials related to the illicit activities were also confiscated. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

The two customers and woman kingpin have been court forwarded by the police. Detailed reports awaited.

In the month of July 2023, a sex racket was busted in Panchpada of Ganjam district. The racket was busted after the local police team raided the a hotel in the area. Reportedly, 14 male customers have been arrested while 13 young girls were rescued in the operation.