Odisha’s Balasore sizzles at 39.6°C, Bhubaneswar second hottest at 39.2°C by 11:30am

Bhubaneswar: The temperature in Balasore was recorded at a sizzling 39.6°C on Monday said the latest update of the MeT (Meteorological Centre) in Bhubaneswar.

However, Bhubaneswar was the second hottest place in Odisha with a temperature recording of 39.2 °C. Temperatures recorded in various places in Odisha by 11:30 on Monday are:

Balasore: 39.6°C

Bhubaneswar: 39.2°C

Chandbali: 38.7°C

Jharsuguda: 38.4°C

Keonjhar: 38°C

Hirakud: 37.5°C

Rourkela: 37°C

Sambalpur: 36.8°C

Gopalpur: 35.2°C

Paradip: 35°C

Puri: 34.5°C

Further it is worth mentioning that, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Centre (IMD) has issued yellow alert for heat-wave condition for Odisha. As per the latest bulletin of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, hot and humid weather condition very likely to prevail in different districts of Odisha for next four days. The temperature in Balasore was highest in Odisha.

Yellow warning has been issued for Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Angul, Balasore and Mayurbhanj today for scorching hot and humid weather. Meanwhile, dry weather will prevail over all the districts of Odisha.

As per the bulletin, yellow warning has been issued for Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Kandhamal tomorrow. Additionally, dry weather very likely to prevail over all the districts of the state.

While, on Wednesday, dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha, yellow warning for heat-wave condition has been issued for Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput.

On Thursday (18th April), extreme heat-wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Keeping the heat-wave conditions in mind, the government has asked people to take required steps to keep themselves safe from extreme heatwave like condition.