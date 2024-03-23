Odisha likely to experience scorching heat in upcoming days, Mercury to touch 40 degrees

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Odisha is going to experience scorching heat in the upcoming days as the temperature might touch 40 degree Celsius. The IMD further predicted that the day temperature in the state likely to rise by 8-10 degree Celsius.

According to the weather department, the highest temperature likely to rise up to 39 degree Celsius till March 26. Malkangiri, Boudh and Titlagarh are expected to record the highest temperature of the State.

Likewise, Rayagada, Balangir, Sonepur and Jharsuguda likely to witness a temperature of 38 degree Celsius or more. Additionally, the mercury is also predicted to cross the 37-degree Celsius-mark in Bhawanipatna, Sambalpur and Paralakhemundi.

As it is predicted that the temperature might rise a lot in the upcoming days, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has released heat wave contingency plan ahead of the General Elections 2024.

In his letter to all the district collectors, SRC Satyabrata Sahu has asked them to take mitigation, preparedness and response measures.

“Joint Secretary, NDMA, MHA, GoI vide letter No.1-105/2023-PP dated 06.03.2024 has communicated to have effective heat wave management in the State. During this period, there may be extreme heat wave conditions which challenge to health and conduct of election. The IMD has issued seasonal outlook on temperature and rainfall for hot weather season during March to May, 2024. The maximum temperature is most likely to prevail over most of the parts of the State. Similarly, IMD has been issuing daily bulletins during the summer season. You are requested to follow these bulletin daily for appropriate actions,” the SRC said in a letter.

