Odisha: Ex-MLA Rajeshwari Panigrahi of Sambalpur resigns from BJD

Bhubaneswar: Ex-MLA Rajeshwari Panigrahi of Sambalpur resigns from Biju Janata Dal said reports on Tuesday. In the letter addressed to the Party Supremo Naveen Patnaik she wrote “Resignation from primary membership of Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

She further wrote, “I hereby resign from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal and all post(s) of the party assigned to me on 23 April 2024 forenoon.” She signed the letter off writing, “This is for favour of your information and necessary action.”

Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

