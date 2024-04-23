Odisha: Ex-MLA Rajeshwari Panigrahi of Sambalpur resigns from BJD

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Rajeshwari Panigrahi

Bhubaneswar: Ex-MLA Rajeshwari Panigrahi of Sambalpur resigns from Biju Janata Dal said reports on Tuesday. In the letter addressed to the Party Supremo Naveen Patnaik she wrote “Resignation from primary membership of Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

She further wrote, “I hereby resign from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal and all post(s) of the party assigned to me on 23 April 2024 forenoon.” She signed the letter off writing, “This is for favour of your information and necessary action.”

Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Also Read: Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty Resigns From BJD

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Sudeshna Panda 8898 news 55 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.