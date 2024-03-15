Odisha cadre IPS Sarah Sharma to serve in CBI as DIG for 5 years

Bhubaneswar: The 2010 batch Odisha cadre IPS Sarah Sharma is all set to serve in the CBI in the rank of DIG for the next five years, said reports on Friday.

The letter further read that, The tenure of P Murugan, DIG, has been extended till March 15, 2027 and the deputation tenure of Vidyut Vikash, currently a Superintendent of Police in the agency, has been extended up to February 18, 2025.

