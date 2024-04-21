Nephew attacks uncle over land dispute in Baliguda

Baliguda: A land dispute at Anta village of Baliguda in Ganjam district on Sunday took an ugly turn when a nephew attacked his uncle with a sharp weapon. Following which seven people were left injured.

As per reports, Mohd, Alhauddin family and Mohd Ashraf family were related to each other and had dispute over some property. On Sunday both the families had verbal spat and all of a sudden they attacked each other with a sharp weapon.

Following which uncle along with his two sons, nephew, his wife and children were injured in the incident. All of the injured were immediately rushed to the Sub-divisional hospital Baliguda for medical aid.

On being informed about the incident, the Baliguda cops reached the spot and started a probe into the matter.