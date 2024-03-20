Minor girl rape case in Keonjhar: Man and step-grandmother sentenced to rigorous imprisonment

Keonjhar: The Keonjhar ADJ and Special POCSO Court today convicted a man and an elderly woman and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment (RI) apart from imposing fines on them while conducting hearing of a minor girl rape case of 2018.

According to Ganesh Prasad Mohapatra, the public prosecutor, the minor girl was abandoned by her parents. Following which, she was living with her step-grandmother in Joda area of the district.

“One S.K Shahzad, the accused who is now convict, used to come to the elderly woman’s house named Amita Karua on a regular basis as they were known to each other. However, he repeatedly raped the minor girl for five months from June 22, 2018. Amita who knew everything allowed her step-granddaughter to be raped by Shahzad,” Mohapatra said.

When the girl’s mother came to meet her, Amita did not allow the mother-daughter to meet. Later, the girl’s uncle came and took the girl to his house.

It is after that only, the victim narrated her ordeal to the family members, following which a case was filed at Joda Police station on November 27, 2018.

Based on the complaint, police initiated an investigation and forwarded Amita and Shahzad to the court after arresting them.

While conducting hearing of the case today, the court convicted Amita and Shahzad based on statement of 20 witnesses and evidences and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment (RI) apart from imposing fines on them.

The court sentenced Shahzad to 20 years of RI and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him for the charges under Sections 376(3) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) applied on him. In default of the payment of the fine, he has to undergo one more year of RI.

Likewise, he was awarded 30 years of RI for the charges under section 6 of POCSO Act and Rs 20,000 fine was imposed on him. In default of the fine, he will have to serve two years of RI further.

Both the sentences of Shahzad are to run concretely, informed the public prosecutor.

On the other hand, the court sentenced Amita to 30 years of RI and Rs 20,000 fine under 6/70 POCSO Act. In default, she has to undergo for two more years of RI.

The court also directed the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) to pay a compensation of Rs 6 lakh to the victim.