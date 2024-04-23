Minor girl falls in hot dal in Ganjam, dies in SCB Cuttack

Adava: In a tragic incident, a minor girl died as she fell in hot dal in Adava area of Gajapati district in Odisha said reports on Tuesday. This incident happened on April 16 in Damadua area under Adava police station.

The critical baby girl was shifted first to Mohana and then to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. A baby girl died in Cuttack yesterday due to burns of more than 70 percent parts of her body.

According to information, Namita took her five-year-old daughter to the school kitchen to prepare dinner for the inmates of the ashram school on the April 16. When the cook went to cook rice for her baby, the girl fell into the hot pot of dal.

She died on Monday due to burns on more than 70 parts of her body.

