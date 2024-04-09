Man killed in elephant attack in Banki of Odisha

Banki: A man was killed after being attack by an elephant in Banki of Odisha’s Cuttack district. The incident has come to the fore from Gayala Banka village under Banki Tehsil of the district.

According to sources, the man, identified as Ranjan Kumar Sahu went out of his house due to some work at around 11 pm on Monday night. However, the moment he came out, the elephant attacked him. After hearing him scream, Ranjan’s family and neighbour came to scene, however, they found Ranjan to be dead.

As the nearby forest officials didn’t reach the spot following the incident, the villagers are now not allowing any official to enter into the village and are protesting against them.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

In a similar instance, a seven-year-old boy was killed after a wall broken by an elephant fell on him in Dhenkanal district. The incident took place at Ragadishai under Sorisapada section of Kapilas range of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Akash, son of Tapan Hembrab.

The entire family of Akash was in a deep sleep last night. In the meantime, a wild elephant came to the village, possibly in search of food, and broke wall of the house of Akash.

Akash sustained critical injuries as the entire wall pushed by the elephant fell on him. Soon, the family members along with the villagers tried to rescue. Unfortunately, he had breathed his last before being rescued.