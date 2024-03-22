Joint raid in Kotia area by Andhra and Odisha police, details here

Kotia: Joint raid in Kotia area by Andhra Pradesh and Odisha police, this area is bordering Andhra-Odisha said details in this regard on Friday. According to reports, Patangi police and Salur police conducted a joint raid.

Reports say that, 21 drums with 4500 liters of native liquor were destroyed from the forest near Rikeli, Laudi, Phulguntha villages on the border.

Reports say that, Koraput SP Abhinav Sonkar informed that since the elections are ahead, the Sunki, Kotia and Salur police stations in the border area will continue to conduct regular raids to prevent illegal liquor trade and black market, further reports added. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.