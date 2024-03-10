Illegal Iron Ore Mining Case: ED conducts raid in Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched raids at 12 places including Bhubaneswar, Barbil, Rourkela and Kolkata linked to alleged illegal mining.

The agency conducted search operations under provisions of PMLA, 2002 at the premises of M/S Deepak steel and Power ltd. M/S Snehapusph Marketing (P) Ltd, its directors and others in the matter relating to alleged illegal iron ore mining scam in Joda.

During the search operation,cash worth Rs 30 Lakh, 2 Kg gold worth Rs 1.24 Crore, One Volvo XC40 Car, digital devices and incriminating documents were seized. The ED have also freezed 1,23 cr from six accounts related to the directors of accused companies.