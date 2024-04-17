Heatwave warning for 16 districts of Odisha: IMD

Odisha
Heatwave warning in odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meterological Department (IMD) on Wednesday have issued heat wave warning for as many as 16 districts of Odisha for today.

The IMD predicted, “Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Angul, and Boudh.”

Hot and humid weather is also likely at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati districts.

The weather agency has forecasted a rise in the day temperature by 2-3 degrees during next 2 days due to northwesterly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation.

The Maximum temperature recorded at other places in Odisha by 11.30 AM:

Balasore: 40°C
Bhubaneshwar: 39.4°C
Chandbali: 39.4°C
Jharsuguda: 38.8°C
Sambalpur: 38.3°C
Hirakud: 38.2°C
Keonjhar: 37.4°C

