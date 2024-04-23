Forest fire in Similipal wildlife sanctuary, Jharkhand elephant herd enters village in Odisha

Jaleswar: A heard of as many as 50 elephants have entered a village due to raging Forest fire in Simlipal wildlife sanctuary in Odisha. Reports said that, more than 50 Jharkhand elephants have entered the Balasore’s Naikudi village.

Reports further say that, they have destroyed paddy crops in Naikudi village. Due to the fire in Similipal sanctuary, it is believed that the elephants are entering the village and leaving the forest.

The farmers in the village have however complained of loss of lakhs of rupees due to elephants entering the farm till late at night and eating the ripe paddy crops and destroying them.

On the other hand, the locals are afraid of the elephants. Even though the forest department drove away the elephants, the elephant herd has returned. While the people of the area are worried, the affected farmers have demanded compensation.

Major forest fire incidents have been reported from numerous areas under Podadiha Forest Range under Similipal South Division. As per reports, forest fire incidents reported from Adapai point and Chakradharpur point under Podadiha forest range. However, the Forest Department has swung into action to douse the flames in the forest in Udala area.

It is to be noted that earlier forest fire mishaps reported at the Hadgarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Keonjhar district of Odisha. Reportedly, fire broke out at nine points of the Hadgarh Elephant Sanctuary.

Special teams of forest department and fire department were engaged to douse the flames. While there is danger looming over wild lives in this forest fire the forest department has assured that the fire will be brought under control at the earliest.