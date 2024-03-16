Food poisoning in Kendrapara of Odisha, 30 hospitalized

Kendrapara: In a tragic incident in Kendrapara district of Odisha, as many as 30 people have been hospitalized said reports on Saturday.

All those who have been affected in the food poisoning in Kendrapara have been admitted to Pattamundai, Rajnagar and Babar.

The health department officials have reached the village and have started the preliminary health treatment. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Food poisoning in Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha, 13 nursing students have been hospitalized, on February 22. Thirteen students are sick in the nursing school.

Reports say that, thirteen students have fallen ill due to food poisoning. The students of nursing school in Chendipada, a suburb of Berhampur have fallen ill.

All were admitted to the Berhampur MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Currently, eight out of 13 students are under medical treatment due to food poisoning in Berhampur.

The manager said that the students got food poisoning from the food they ate yesterday. On the other hand, the college authorities refused to give any response regarding the health status of the student.

