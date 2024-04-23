Fake police gang in Bhubaneswar arrested by Commissionerate police, details here

Bhubaneswar: Reports on Tuesday said that, a fake police gang in Bhubaneswar has been arrested by the Commissionerate police. Reports say that as many as seven-member of the gang were from Madhya Pradesh and had committed crimes in various states including Odisha.

According to reports, for the past three months the gang has been looting people in Bhubaneswar with fake police identities. There are as many as 11 registered cases against them, said reports.

The Commissionerate police further informed that the seven member gang will be sent to remand and be further investigated. All the members were allegedly speaking in Hindi.

Reports say that the fake police gang identified themselves as CBI officers and as Custom officers were looting by showing fake Identity Cards. The Commissionerate Police said that the fake police gang in Bhubaneswar was an Iranian gang.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter. In a huge success to the Commissionerate police, a cyber fraud couple and two others were arrested in Bhubaneswar on April 18, 2024. Cyber fraud husband wife gang has been arrested by Commissionerate police.

According to reports, cyber police arrested four cyber criminals of a gang. The arrested accused have been identified as Jagannath Prasad and his wife Banlata Sahu, resident of Airfield Police Station Ekamra vihar. Manas Ranjan Suna of Balangir area and Nihar Ranjan Paikarai of Airfield police station.

This gang used to fraud people through Telegram. Operating from Bhubaneswar, they used to cheat people all over the world. Luscious offers were given to get money through investment. They defrauded people of lakhs of rupees through Mule accounts.

Also Read: Commissionerate Police Arrests Cyber Fraud Couple Along With 2 Others